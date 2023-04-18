LA Teachers Union and LAUSD Reach Tentative Labor Agreement

A tentative labor contract agreement has been reached between the union representing Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and the district, it was announced Tuesday.

United Teachers Los Angeles said it reached a tentative labor contract deal that includes a 21-percent salary increase and reductions in class sizes. The agreement also includes mental health and counseling services to support students, the district said.

"This agreement with UTLA is a necessary step not only to make Los Angeles Unified the district of choice for families but also the district of choice for teachers and employees," Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in a statement. "I am grateful that we reached an agreement with UTLA in a manner that reflects the dedicated work of our employees, provides a better academic experience for our students and raises the standards of compensation in Los Angeles and across the country."

The tentative contract, covering 2022-25, still needs to be ratified by UTLA members and the LAUSD Board of Education.

UTLA called the tentative agreement "significant progress" for teachers and students. The 21-percent salary increase will be implemented through two pay increase a year until January 2025, UTLA said.

The agreement includes an additional $20,000 increase for nurses; $3,000 for psychologists, psychiatric social workers, counselors and other "special services" providers; $2,500 for special education teachers; and $1,500 for early education teachers.

The districted noted that the increases are on top of 5% hikes included in the 2021-22 district budget. UTLA negotiators had been pushing for a 20% across-the-board wage hike during their labor talks with the district.

The pact also calls for a class-size reduction of two students in all TK-12 classes, along with additional counselors at all high schools with 900 or more students.

The district's board on Tuesday is scheduled to approve a labor deal it reached late last month with the Service Employees International Union Local 99, which represents service workers. That contract includes a roughly 30% salary increase for custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, special education assistants and others.

The SEIU union staged a three-day strike in late March, and the UTLA union honored the picket line, shutting down district schools. Reaching the agreement with UTLA eliminates the possibility of another potential work stoppage.