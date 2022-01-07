Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures

One of the last surviving symbols of Hollywood's Golden Age died at 94.

Sidney Poitier, a Hollywood pioneer and the first Black man to win a competitive Academy Award, made his career portraying Black excellence at a time when stereotypes and bias proliferated in the film industry. He made himself into a household name with roles in classics like "To Sir, With Love," and "In the Heat of the Night."

Poitier took a turn at directing in the '70s, first with "Buck and the Preacher" in 1972, returned to acting briefly in the late 80s, then retired from film, later serving as the Bahamian ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007.

He died on January 7, 2022.