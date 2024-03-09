Chris Evans and his leading lady Alba Baptista seen at pre-Oscars bash

Originally appeared on E! Online

And the award for cutest incognito Hollywood couple goes to...

On March 8, Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista were spotted leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., where talent agency CAA hosted a star-studded pre-Oscars 2024 party. This marked a rare joint appearance for the couple, who married last year and who did not pose for press photos inside the venue.

Baptista, dressed in an off-the-shoulder white sheath gown and pumps, led the way, holding the "Captain America" star's hand as they walked down a flight of stairs to exit the hotel. Evans matched his wife's style, wearing a white button-down shirt, paired with khakis and brown boots, and also sported a pair of glasses.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The "Avengers" actor, 42, and Baptista, 26, tied the knot last September in an intimate wedding ceremony in Massachusetts in front of family and friends, including several of the groom's costars from the Marvel superhero films, including Chris Hemsworth—who is set to present an award at the upcoming Oscars ceremony—and Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista: Romance Rewind

On Evans and Baptista's date night, the "Oppenheimer" star was spotted at another pre-Oscars party, along with his wife Susan Downey.

The "Iron Man" star is nominated for a 2024 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Oppenheimer." (See a full list of Oscar nominations.)

Chris Evans has given fans a rare look into his life with Alba Baptista.