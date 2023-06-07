How to watch the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for rap legend Tupac Shakur

A Hollywood Walk of Fame star will be unveiled Wednesday for actor and influential rapper Tupac Shakur.

The posthumously presented star will be at 6212 Hollywood Blvd. It will be accepted by the multi-talented star's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur in the Recording category.

iHeart Media Radio personality Big Boy will be the emcee of the event alongside filmmaker Allen Hughes, director of the docuseries "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur." Jamal Joseph, who wrote the 2006 biography "Tupac Shakur Legacy" also is expected to deliver remarks.

The late artist sold over 75 million records worldwide and his music continues to gain millions of streams every year.

In 2017, Shakur was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He became the "first solo hip-hop artist to be recognized for inclusion in his first eligible year."

Shakur also made a few appearances on the big screen in films like "Poetic Justice" and "Juice."

Born in Harlem, his family moved to Baltimore where he enrolled in the prestigious Baltimore School for the Arts. The family moved to Marin City, California located north of San Francisco.

Tupac was gunned shot Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas. He died six days later at age 25. His murder has never been solved.

Even though his career only lasted a few years before his death, he is recognized internationally. He has even had exhibits dedicated in his honor.

Most recently in 2022, the "Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free" exhibit opened for a limited time in LA. It was a fully-immersive museum experience that took a deep dive into the artist's life and legacy.

Walk of Fame stars are not awarded to recipients based solely on talent, hard work and dedication to the arts. The stars are given to performers who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is required to create the star, maintain it and provide everything involved with producing the ceremony, such as security, barricades and staging.