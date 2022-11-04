Singer Harry Styles' performance at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Friday was canceled and rescheduled “due to band illness,” the venue announced Thursday.

Styles is in Southern California this month, performing 15 shows at the Kia Forum as part of his Love On Tour.

The music venue said on Twitter Thursday that his Friday night show has been rescheduled for Sunday.

Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022 due to band illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EZKdb0rlMf — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) November 4, 2022

Tickets purchased for Friday’s show will be honored at the Sunday performance, according to the venue.

Styles released his third album “Harry’s House” in May, landing at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks.

The 28-year-old English musician has performances scheduled in Los Angeles through Nov. 15.

He’ll then kick off the international leg of his Love On Tour, with his next concert in Guadalajara, Mexico.

For more information on the tour and how to buy tickets to the remaining LA shows, click here.

