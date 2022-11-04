Harry Styles

Harry Styles' Friday Night Show at Inglewood's Kia Forum Rescheduled Due to ‘Band Illness'

The 28-year-old English musician has performances scheduled in Los Angeles through Nov. 15 as part of his Love on Tour.

By Kayla Galloway

Harry Styles
File Photo

Singer Harry Styles' performance at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Friday was canceled and rescheduled “due to band illness,” the venue announced Thursday. 

Styles is in Southern California this month, performing 15 shows at the Kia Forum as part of his Love On Tour. 

The music venue said on Twitter Thursday that his Friday night show has been rescheduled for Sunday. 

Tickets purchased for Friday’s show will be honored at the Sunday performance, according to the venue. 

Styles released his third album “Harry’s House” in May, landing at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks. 

The 28-year-old English musician has performances scheduled in Los Angeles through Nov. 15. 

He’ll then kick off the international leg of his Love On Tour, with his next concert in Guadalajara, Mexico. 

For more information on the tour and how to buy tickets to the remaining LA shows, click here.  

Professor Louie Dean Valencia will be teaching a class exploring Harry Style's music and the impact of the modern celebrity on today's culture at Texas State University next spring.

