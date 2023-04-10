The Mexican musician and actor Julián Figueroa, performer of regional music and son of actress and singer Maribel Guardia and singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian, died this weekend at the age of 28.

Guardia announced the death on Monday morning on his Instagram account.

“I am sorry to have to announce the departure of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately left too soon. They found him unconscious tonight in his room," she said in a post along with a picture of Figueroa wearing a black hat and a wine-colored shirt.

“When the ambulance and police arrived, he was already lifeless and there was no trace of violence."

The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction, a heart attack, and ventricular fibrillation, she added.

Guardia asked for respect for her privacy during her mourning and announced that Figueroa's funeral would be private. She also thanked the public for the messages of support sent by his followers and friends "but right now I don’t have the strength to answer anyone," she said.

Like his father, Figueroa was a palenque star and performed live in concerts in these types of venues. His albums include “Yo sería," “Ay amor," “Volaré” and “Acústico desde casa." The latter was an acoustic production recorded for Teletón Costa Rica in which he sang along with his mother, who is originally from from that country.

Figueroa was Guardia's only child with Sebastian. The couple were married from 1992 to 1996 and their son was born on May 2, 1995. Sebastian passed away on April 8, 2015 at the age of 64. Figueroa had commemorated his father in his most recent Instagram post.

“How slowly 8 years have passed, since the day you left time tastes more bitter. And people proclaim that time will fix everything, but it is a vile lie, it hurts more every day," he wrote in the post where he attached a picture of him as a child embraced by his father. “To hell with the Grammys with the fame and the money, because my only wish is to hold you… one more time. I love you DAD and if your death hurts me it is because your life was so valuable to me."

Figueroa participated in the biographical series "Forever Joan Sebastian," playing his father as a young man. Another of Sebastian's sons from a previous marriage also acted in the series, José Manuel Figueroa, who also played his father in the production released in 2016. Figueroa also acted in the telenovela "My Way Is to Love You."

He was married to the actress and singer Imelda Tuñón, with whom he had a son.