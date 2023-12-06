See heartfelt tributes to Hollywood legend Norman Lear

Hollywood actors, producers and others are paying tribute to an entertainment legend credited with revolutionizing prime time television and helping millions of TV viewers laugh and their eccentricities and imperfections.

Writer, director and producer Norman Lear, who was behind hit shows like "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," "Maude," and more, died Tuesday night in his sleep at his Los Angeles home, family members said.

Lear was 101.

"I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family," actor Rob Reiner wrote on X.

Lear married his third wife, psychologist Lyn Davis, in 1987. The couple had three children.

Reiner was among Lear's most memorable and influential cast of characters, who clashed over racism, feminism, war and other flashpoints and headlines on the hit "All in the Family." Reiner played liberal son-in-law Mike Stivic, forever at odds with conservative and hot-tempered Archie Bunker, played by actor Carroll O'Connor.

Based on the British sitcom, "Til Death Us Do Part," the sitcom was the No. 1-rated series for five years in a row. It earned four Emmy Awards as best comedy series.

Lear was part of the industry well into his 90s, creating a "One Day at a Time" reboot for Netflix in 2017 and the documentary series "America Divided: in 2016.

His influence spanned generations.

"Goodnight Norman. Love you. Thanks for raising me," comedian John Stewart said on X.

Born in Connecticut, Lear enlisted in the Air Force during World War II, took at public relations job after the war, then moved to California.

He founded the Norman Lear Center at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication, which explores entertainment, commerce and society. The Center's director said one of the most important elements of Lear's work was the way it could make people laugh at themselves.

"He made many millions of Americans laugh at our everyday foibles, and he moved our hearts and minds to embrace our common humanity and live up to what is best in us," Prof. Martin Kaplan said in a statement. "A television pioneer, he created, wrote and produced one hit series after another, programs that brought consequential topics into what today would be an inconceivable number of homes, and he did it without ever shortchanging his showman’s promise to entertain."

A tribute to the life and work of @TheNormanLear.



"The Simpsons'' producer/writer Al Jean called Lear a "comedy colossus, tireless fighter for the little guy..."

Actress Jane Lynch posted, "How lucky are we? How lucky are we to have crossed timelines with Norman Lear? How lucky am I to have grown up with All in the Family, Sanford and Son, Good Times, Maude and all the rest? Blessed. Rest now, Norman.''

Memorial flowers were placed on Lear's Hollywood Walk of Fame star, located at 6615 Hollywood Blvd.

