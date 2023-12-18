Investigation

Remains found in Encino trash bin are identified as missing Tarzana mother

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the remains found Nov. 8 belong to Mei Haskell, a mother of three who vanished in early November.

By Eric Leonard

LAPD

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said it confirmed that partial remains discovered five weeks ago in a trash bin in Encino belong to Mei Haskell, presumed dead since the arrest of her husband, who is also charged with the murders of Haskell's mother and step father.

Mei Haskell's mother, Yanxiang Wang, and stepfather, Gaoshan Li, haven't been seen since early November and are also presumed dead by authorities.

The uncle of Tarzana woman Mei Haskell is seeking justice and closure for her and her parents’ disappearance. Husband Sam Haskell was arrested for their murders and remains in jail after a video linked him to the discovery of a female torso in Encino on Nov. 8, but their bodies remain unaccounted for. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News on Dec. 6, 2023.

Haskell's husband, Samuel Bond Haskell, was charged last month with murdering the three but he has postponed entering pleas to the charges until January.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The remains were found in the trash bin Nov. 8 behind a strip mall on Ventura Boulevard at Rubio Avenue. Security video from the area appeared to show a man lift a black plastic trash bag from the trunk of a white Tesla sedan and place it into the trash bin, where the remains were found.

The LAPD said blood and other evidence were found inside the Haskell family home in Tarzana that was consistent with murder.

Disappearance of Mei Haskell

Investigation Nov 10

‘Started seeing body parts': Day laborers say Tarzana murder suspect hired them to move human remains

Tarzana Dec 8

Man accused in Tarzana dismemberment murders delays answering charges

Samuel Haskell, 35, was arrested by LAPD detectives at a shopping center several hours after the remains were discovered.

No other remains have been found in connection with the case.

The I-Team reported in November that a group of day laborers said Samuel Haskell hired them to move trash bags from his home in Tarzana, but returned the bags after they saw what looked like part of a human body inside.

“When we picked up the bags, we could tell they weren't rocks,” one of the workers said in Spanish.

This article tagged under:

Investigation
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us