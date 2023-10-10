Cheryl Robles runs a gardening business with her husband. For thirty-seven years, customers have reached them on their landline.

“My husband wanted to keep a landline. He;s very old-fashioned. I wanted to change to a cell phone. And he didn’t want to go that way,” she said.

Their bill had been running about $50 a month. But recently, it jumped to $1,200!

“It has to be a mistake. It has to be a mistake,” said Robles.

But it wasn’t. Robles said she called AT&T and was shocked by what she learned.

“They were no longer going to support landlines. Or they didn’t want to support landlines. And that’s why the price increased,” she said.

Ana Maria Johnson, with the public advocates office at the California Public Utilities Commission, doesn’t know if AT&T is increasing rates to bump residents off landlines. But she does know the company wants to stop providing landline service to nearly 500,000 Californians, some of them in areas where there isn’t another provider. AT&T is asking the PUC for permission to dump these landlines. Johnson’s office is urging the commission to say no, largely for safety reasons.

“Californians across the state rely on these phone lines to make sure they’re able to dial 911, receive alerts. So these communication lines are essential and a lifeline for many,” said Johnson.

The I-Team asked AT&T if it’s planning to pull back its landline service in Southern California. It didn’t respond. But after we reached out, it did reduce Robles’ bill back to $50, and said in a statement the bill was due to an “internal billing system error.”

As for Robles, it’s all roses now – she dropped AT&T and her landline.

“So I told my husband that this is what happens because we stayed with a landline. It’s time to change to a cell phone,” she said.