The LAPD recorded more traffic deaths than murders in 2023 -- often with speeding or distracted drivers to blame, Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

“2023 saw increases, year over year, and from years earlier, from traffic fatalities, particularly fatal hit and runs and fatal pedestrian and bicycle collisions," he said.

Data ending December 30, 2023 showed at least 330 traffic fatalities occurred in the City while there were 327 murders recorded during the same time period.

Recent traffic deaths include a mother, father, and their 5-year-old daughter killed on New Year's eve by a driver allegedly fleeing the scene of another crash, and that of 26-year-old Luis Espinoza on December 8, when he was struck by an LAPD officer driving at high speed in South LA. The officer has been placed on administrative leave and could face a criminal charge, the Department said this week.

Final year-end data wasn't yet available this week.

Moore said the City experienced an overall 3.2% reduction in violent crime, and among the murders, far fewer people described as homeless were victims.

“We’ve seen cleaner streets, but also safer communities, as we see a double digit reduction in crime involving homeless individuals, and 36 fewer homicide victims," he said.

The I-Team reported that people experiencing homelessness were the victims of nearly one-quarter of the City's murders in 2022.

LAPD officers fired their guns in 34 incidents in 2023, 3 more than occurred in 2022. 16 of the people shot by officers in 2023 were killed, compared with 14 the year before.

Moore said some officers were being issued an updated Taser stun gun in the first months of 2024 that promised greater range, with the hope that it will be more effective when officers confront someone armed with a knife or club.

There was a 3.5% increase in overall property crime, including a 16% increase in retail theft, and an increase in the number of stolen cars, he said.

As of this week the LAPD employed 8,969 officers, still far short of Mayor Karen Bass' goal of 9,300, and Moore said the Department was struggling to find and hire qualified candidates.

“Well, our current effort to hire 60 person, 60 sworn personnel each 4 weeks, is falling short, by about 50%," he said, adding that the latest academy class set to graduate Friday includes only 22 officers.