Before-and-after photos show the difference a cleanup can make at some of Los Angeles' infamous trash piles.
Move the slider tool on the images below to see photos from before and after the cleanups.
Location: The 110 Freeway overpass near Maple Street in downtown Los Angeles
Location: Under the 101 Freeway overpass near Virgil Avenue in the Silver Lake area.
Location: A view from the southbound 101 Freeway near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.
Location: An embankment along the 170 Freeway near Sherman Way in the San Fernando Valley.
Location: Sunset Boulevard 101 Freeway exit ramp at Wilton Place in Hollywood.