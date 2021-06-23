Before-and-after photos show the difference a cleanup can make at some of Los Angeles' infamous trash piles.

Move the slider tool on the images below to see photos from before and after the cleanups.

Trashed: Click here for the I-Team's series of reports.

Location: The 110 Freeway overpass near Maple Street in downtown Los Angeles

Location: Under the 101 Freeway overpass near Virgil Avenue in the Silver Lake area.

Location: A view from the southbound 101 Freeway near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Location: An embankment along the 170 Freeway near Sherman Way in the San Fernando Valley.

Location: Sunset Boulevard 101 Freeway exit ramp at Wilton Place in Hollywood.