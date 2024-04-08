Nearly two weeks after the killing of a 14-year-old boy in San Bernardino, the assailant remained at large Monday, leaving the family of the victim in anguish and the neighborhood on edge.

In a plea for justice, the grief-stricken parents urged witnesses to come forward with any information that could lead to the apprehension of their son's killer.

Ayden Rodriguez left his residence in San Bernardino on March 27 and was gunned down just blocks away from home in broad daylight.

Denise Gutierrez, Rodriguez's mother, recalled the moment when communication with her son suddenly stopped and began to hear helicopters hovering overhead.

"He stopped responding to my text at 3:24 p.m., and then we heard the helicopters and everything," said Gutierrez. "Then I got his location, and we came to the location. The crime scene was already closed off."

Law enforcement rushed to the scene on Acacia Avenue and 13th Street following reports of gunfire involving young individuals. Tragically, they discovered Rodriguez in critical condition. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

"Parents' worst nightmare," said Gutierrez. "You wouldn't wish it on your worst enemy."

Having recently relocated from San Diego, Ayden Rodriguez was described as a vibrant teenager who loved baseball and video games.

"Really, we want answers to these questions that we don't have any answers to," said Brandon Weaver, a spokesperson for the family.

Police continued to search the gunman and did not release a motive for the shooting.