Firefighters battle vegetation fire in Chino

A vegetation fire that started on Thursday afternoon in Chino has grown to 12-acres, according to the Chino Valley Fire Department.

The fire is located on Hellman Avenue and Chino Corona Road. Fire crews are looking to prevent the fire from spreading to new developments and a nearby school.

"Firefighters gained 10 percent containment," according to an update at 3:10 p.m. There are no evacuation orders.

Hellman Avenue is currently closed between Legacy Park Street and Chandler Street as firefighters continue to attempt to contain the blaze. All streets will remain closed for approximately five hours, authorities said.

