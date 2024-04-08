An unexpected superbloom has arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Hundreds of bright and colorful wildflowers sprouted up near the tarmac as planes landed and departed from the airport.

“One of the most unexpected and natural attractions that LAX offers to its guests right now is the super bloom of wildflowers that line the airport's runways," said LAX spokesperson, Dae Levine.

Superblooms in Southern California can begin as soon as mid-March and, at times, can last through early May.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to officials, rainstorms have played an important role in the bountiful superblooms throughout LA and San Bernardino County.

"Thanks to the recent heavy rains, these flowers have blossomed again this year, creating beautiful scenery for travelers coming to and leaving Los Angeles," said Levine. "If you are flying in or out of LAX in the next few weeks, don't forget to look out your window and enjoy this rare sight.”