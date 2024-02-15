Historic Wayfarers Chapel closes due to accelerated land movement

The National Historic Landmark that sits on a hillside in Rancho Palos Verdes closed down due to accelerated land movement by the area.

Closure for the chapel and the surrounding property was effective immediately, and confirmed reservations would be refunded, according to the chapel's website.

Lloyd Wright, the son of acclaimed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the Wayfarer Chapel, which has stood on the rocky peak since 1951.

The iconic open-space chapel was one of 16 new National Historic Landmarks that were inducted in December of 2023.

Since its inauguration, the Wayfarer Chapel has hosted hundreds of weddings and events.

The reopening of the Wayfarers Chapel is still not known, as many of the surrounding areas of Palos Verdes were affected by the heavy downpour over the last month.