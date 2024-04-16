Los Angeles

Human remains found inside trash bin in Sunland neighborhood

Concerned residents say the neighborhood is usually a very safe area.

By Bailey Miller

Neighbors in Sunland are shaken up after police found human remains inside of a trash bin.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 10:00 a.m. about possible human remains in a trash can.

Law enforcement sources told the NBC4 I-team that they believe the remains are those of a victim of a crime.

The bin was found near Wentworth Street and Sherman Grove Avenue.

Residents were shocked to discover what had happened in their neighborhood with many unanswered questions.

“I am scared i just want to know what happened," said Maria Markarian, a Sunland resident. "It is disturbing, I go back and forth here to know what happened because I want to protect my family and the neighborhood of course it is our neighborhood.”

