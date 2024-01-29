Las Vegas

Los Bukis announce first-ever all Spanish language residency in Las Vegas

The '100% Latino' group will perform at the Dolby Live venue at Park MGM in May, June, and September.

By Missael Soto

Getty Images

Viva Los Bukis!

For the first time in Las Vegas history, a 100% Latino group will headline an all-Spanish language residency.

Los Bukis will make their historic residency debut at the Dolby Live venue at Park MGM.

The group out of Michoacan, Mexico announced on Instagram the 14 days they will be performing through May, June and September.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 30 for Citi card holders. The general sale begins Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Residency Dates:

May: 3, 4, 8, 10

July: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

September: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

