The Los Angeles Angels hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in an exhibition game at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The crosstown rivals are both currently in spring training as they prepare for the 2024 season.

Superstar pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who signed with the Dodgers after 6 seasons with the Angels, did not play.

The game would end in a tie, with both teams scoring a total of 7 runs.