SoCal construction subcontractor faces lawsuit over labor violations

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday a lawsuit against a construction subcontractor company operating in several counties throughout the state.

The Riverside-based subcontractor, West Coast Drywall & Company, was accused of multiple labor violations and alleged wage theft from thousands of workers.

"They made us work on Saturdays, but didn't pay us overtime," said Miguel Gonzalez, who worked for a decade as a drywaller. "They owed us a lot of overtime and sometimes the checks that didn't show up, they would pay you under another name."

In the lawsuit, the company has been charged with violations that dated August 2019. The claims include failure to pay wages owed, overtime, reimbursement for the use of tools and personal equipment, as well as failure to provide paycheck stubs, breaks and lunches as mandated by California labor laws.

According to the prosecutor, approximately 7,000 employees in the construction industry were victims of alleged wage theft and other labor violations in the last four years. Authorities fear there may be more victims.

"We are seeking monetary compensation for all workers, that they are paid what they are owed," Bonta said.

The Attorney General's Office is also seeking a court ruling that the company curb the alleged unlawful practice and penalize $2,500 for each violation.

"We are not informed of the workers' rights we have in California," said Gonzalez who emphasized the importance of keeping a ledger. "Always keep work records and if you don't have them write down on a piece of paper on a calendar anything the days and hours you work."

The Carpenters and Contractors Cooperation Committee helped the workers file the complaint.

The non-profit organization fears that there could be more victims and is asking those who were affected to report by calling 619-643-3340 or contacting by e-mail.

Telemundo 52 contacted the company with offices in Riverside and San Diego for its position on the allegations. However, calls and emails were not returned.