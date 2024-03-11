Los Angeles

Wrong-way driver in stolen box truck faces multiple felony charges

The stolen box truck driver is accused of leading officers on a pursuit through Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

By Missael Soto

Armando Gutierrez, 48, is accused of stealing a box truck and leading officers on a multi-county pursuit.

The driver faces four felony counts and two misdemeanors for the pursuit that made its way through parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The vehicle was seen weaving through congested traffic, driving on the opposite side of the highway, and crashing into other vehicles, including another box truck.

Gutierrez allegedly stole the box truck while the driver was completing a delivery in Los Angeles. According to police, the truck was reported stolen with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise inside.

The owner of the vehicle was able to provide police with GPS coordinates. Police located the truck and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but when the driver refused to halt the pursuit began.

Gutierrez was arrested in Ventura after driving off-road into a grass embankment and attempting to flee on foot.

The charges Gutierrez faces include assault with a deadly weapon, evading an officer, unlawful taking of a vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence of any alcohol or drug, and resisting arrest.

Gutierrez is also charged with special allegations that he has prior strike offenses and serious or violent felony convictions. He was arraigned on Friday, March 8, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Gutierrez is back in court on March 19, 2024 and remains in custody with bail set at $500,000.

