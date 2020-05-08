Photos: See Eye-Catching Electric Blue Waves on the Southern California Coast

By Jonathan Lloyd

Southern California has been treated to a bioluminescent light show this spring with waves of electric blue on the region’s coastline. The photos below capture some of the natural phenomenon in Playa Del Rey, Manhattan Beach, San Clemente, Hermosa Beach and other locations. 

Bioluminescence is a biochemical emission of light by organisms. The chemical reactions within those organisms, like marine algae and fireflies, give them a sparkle.

Most types of animals include some bioluminescent members, according to NOAA. It’s typically used to warn predators, lure and find prey, and to communicate with other members of the species.

The phenomenon is associated with a red tide, or an algae bloom. During the daytime, due to the pigmentation of the dinoflagellates, the water can turn a deep red, brown, or orange color, giving red tides their name.

A strong Red tide sees Pacific Ocean waters turn a glowing bioluminescent Blue, as well as drawing the attention of curious Los Angelenos, despite Coronavirus stay-at-home orders and closed beache, in Playa Del Rey, CA, USA, on May 7, 2020. (Photo by John Fredricks/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Revelers play in the bioluminescent waves crashing onto Venice Beach on May 06, 2020 in Venice, California.
Light from the last supermoon of 2020 reflects off the bioluminescent waves breaking on the Venice Beach shoreline on May 07, 2020 in Venice.
Swimmers take pictures in front of a bioluminescent wave at the San Clemente Pier on April 30, 2020 in San Clemente.
Bioluminescent waves created by bioluminescent plankton during red tide are seen during the coronavirus pandemic on May 07, 2020 in Marina Del Rey.
Surfers ride a bioluminescent wave in San Clemente on April 30, 2020 in San Clemente, California.
A bioluminescent wave crashes on shore next to the San Clemente Pier on April 30, 2020 in San Clemente, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
A woman watches bioluminescent waves crash onto the Venice Beach shoreline on May 05, 2020 in Venice, California.
A strong Red tide sees Pacific Ocean waters turn a glowing bioluminescent Blue, as well as drawing the attention of curious Los Angelenos, despite coronavirus stay-at-home orders and closed beache, in Playa Del Rey, CA, USA, on May 7, 2020.
Bioluminescent waves glow off the coast of Hermosa Beach, CA, Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Dolphins glow due to biolumenesnce in the water Wednesday April 22, 2020 of Newport Beach.

