Cherishing the Cheerful Cherry Blossoms of Hakone

The Golden State is plum-full of glorious spots in the springtime, or perhaps "cherry-full" is the better way to phrase it. And one of the most ethereal, picturesque, and peaceful? Hakone Estate and Gardens, the historic Saratoga landmark, is surely a must visit for fans of fruit trees come the spring.

The Silicon Valley destination has temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, which means that cherry blossom viewing will have to wait. But fans of fluttery blooms can look back, and sigh, over the beauty of the blooms in 2019. Pause now, take a moment, and enjoy the incredible location and its perfectly pink profusions of cherry cheerfulness.