OC Fair's Virtual Contest Winners Possess Pizzazz

By Alysia Gray Painter

It's a different year, for just about everything and everyone, including those talented locals who love to submit their work to the contest categories of the OC Fair.

The 2020 Costa Mesa event was canceled, but it has popped up online in virtual form, giving at-home fans a line-up of fair-themed videos, content, and activities, as well as the chance to try their creative hands in a number of submit-from-afar contests.

The winners of those virtual contests were recently announced, and while several traditional county fair categories were present, including Home Arts, Livestock, and Photography, so was a section called "These Times," a nod to how life is being lived in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

A few of the winning submissions can be found pictured below, but you can see them all, in their colorful, imaginative, and detail-rich glory, on the OC Fair Virtual Contest Winners page.

11 photos
1/11
Dreamscape Village Entryway by Jaycee Clark
Category: D (13) Fine Art: 2D work
Award: Top Three
2/11
Don't Fret! Flowers Make Any Day Better by Ayla Qureshi
Category: H (30) Photography: Return to Nature
Award: Top Three
3/11
Missing You by Kyra Brummitt
Category: H (31) Photography: Any Item
Award: Top Three
4/11
Filet Crochet Rose Centerpiece Doily by Brianna Shepherd
Category: F (21) Home Arts: Fiber Arts (Needlework)
Award: Top Three
5/11
Colossal Artichoke by Mary Cilva
Category: E (19) Garden & Floral: Largest Fruit or Vegetable
Award: Top Three
6/11
Pandemic #4 by Grace Yoon
Category: H (28) Photography: Empty Streets
Award: Top Three
7/11
Forbidden Luminescence in Manhattan Beach by Evelyn Schmitt
Category: D (12) Fine Art: Reflections
Award: Top Three
8/11
Starry Night Mosaic by Anna Miranda
Category: F (23) Home Arts: Handcrafts
Award: Top Three
9/11
Sweet Mama Coco by Yanett Ortiz
Category: C (9) Culinary: Home Sweet Home
Award: Top Three, People's Choice (tie)
10/11
Topsy Turvy Garden by Lorrie Duran-Salyer
Category: E (15) Garden & Floral: Flowers
Award: Top Three
11/11
Working on the Railroad by Carey Hamel
Category: B (7) Collections: Any theme
Award: Top Three

This article tagged under:

OC Fair

More Photo Galleries

The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
Pictures: Apple Fire in Southern California Explodes to 20,000 Acres
Pictures: Apple Fire in Southern California Explodes to 20,000 Acres
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Photos: COVID-19 Survivors Journal Symptoms and After Effects
Photos: COVID-19 Survivors Journal Symptoms and After Effects
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us