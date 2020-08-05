OC Fair's Virtual Contest Winners Possess Pizzazz

It's a different year, for just about everything and everyone, including those talented locals who love to submit their work to the contest categories of the OC Fair.

The 2020 Costa Mesa event was canceled, but it has popped up online in virtual form, giving at-home fans a line-up of fair-themed videos, content, and activities, as well as the chance to try their creative hands in a number of submit-from-afar contests.

The winners of those virtual contests were recently announced, and while several traditional county fair categories were present, including Home Arts, Livestock, and Photography, so was a section called "These Times," a nod to how life is being lived in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

A few of the winning submissions can be found pictured below, but you can see them all, in their colorful, imaginative, and detail-rich glory, on the OC Fair Virtual Contest Winners page.