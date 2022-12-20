Photos: Kim Baldonado Through the Years Published 14 mins ago • Updated 13 mins ago 9 photos 1/9 Soaring high above Southern California, Kim Baldonado prepares a report aboard the Goodyear Blimp. 2/9 NBC4 staff celebrate winning an Emmy Award for a one-hour special on the 50th Anniversary of the Watts Riots. 3/9 One of Kim Baldonado's favorite places in Southern California: sunny Palm Springs. 4/9 In 2016, Kim Baldonado reported the 80th anniversary of the Queen Mary. Sir Winston Churchill's great grandson was in attendance. 5/9 NBC's Tom Bravo, Kim Baldonado and Jon Sonnheim. Together they worked to bring Pope Francis' trip to the U.S. to NBC LA viewers. 6/9 Kim Baldonado speaking with crew aboard the Goodyear Blimp. 7/9 At the Emmy Awards in 2012. 8/9 NBC4 photographer Tommy Bravo and reporter Kim Baldonado at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. 9/9 The dynamic duo, Kim Baldonado and photographer Tommy Bravo, posing for a photo. More Photo Galleries Photos: Remembering The ‘Hollywood Cat', P-22 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos Images: See Inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood