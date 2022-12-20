Photos: Kim Baldonado Through the Years

9 photos
1/9
Soaring high above Southern California, Kim Baldonado prepares a report aboard the Goodyear Blimp.
2/9
NBC4 staff celebrate winning an Emmy Award for a one-hour special on the 50th Anniversary of the Watts Riots.
3/9
One of Kim Baldonado's favorite places in Southern California: sunny Palm Springs.
4/9
In 2016, Kim Baldonado reported the 80th anniversary of the Queen Mary. Sir Winston Churchill's great grandson was in attendance.
5/9
NBC's Tom Bravo, Kim Baldonado and Jon Sonnheim. Together they worked to bring Pope Francis' trip to the U.S. to NBC LA viewers.
6/9
Kim Baldonado speaking with crew aboard the Goodyear Blimp.
7/9
At the Emmy Awards in 2012.
8/9
NBC4 photographer Tommy Bravo and reporter Kim Baldonado at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
9/9
The dynamic duo, Kim Baldonado and photographer Tommy Bravo, posing for a photo.

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Remembering The ‘Hollywood Cat', P-22
Photos: Remembering The ‘Hollywood Cat', P-22
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
Images: See Inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Images: See Inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us