Japanese yen touches 160 to the dollar; Asia stocks rise as Fed meeting looms

The Japanese yen weakened to 160 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, as stocks in Asia-Pacific markets climbed.

The yen weakened further on Friday after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged. Japan's stock markets are closed for a public holiday.

Traders look toward the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, following another hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading Friday.

March's core personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy, rose 2.8% from a year ago, and came in ahead of the 2.7% expected by Dow Jones. Personal spending rose 0.8%, ahead of a 0.7% estimate.

In Asia, China's official purchasing managers index for April is expected Tuesday ahead of the Labor Day holiday on Wednesday, along with Japan's industrial production and retail sales data from March.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.43%, rebounding from Friday's losses.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.84%, and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.72%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.82%, while China's CSI 300 added 0.1%.

U.S. stocks jumped Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recording their best week since November as Big Tech names rallied on strong earnings.

The S&P 500 advanced 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.03%, marking its best session since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Yun Li contributed to this report.

Japanese yen weakens to 158 against the dollar

The Japanese yen weakened to 158.43 against the U.S. dollar, touching a fresh 34-year low.

On Friday, the Bank of Japan held interest rates steady at the end of its monetary policy meeting and said it will continue to conduct bond purchases in line with the March decision.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said later that day that if the yen moves affect Japan's economy then it could be a reason to adjust policy.

Japan's stock markets are closed for a public holiday on Monday.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

China's industrial profits post slower gains in first quarter

Industrial profits in China fell in March, slowing growth in the first quarter compared with the same period a year ago.

Industrial profits climbed 4.3% year-on-year in the January to March period, compared to a 10.2% year-on-year gain seen in the January and February period.

China reports its industrial profits data on a rolling year-to-date basis, and usually combines January and February economic data into a single reading.

A Goldman Sachs report calculated that China's industrial profits and revenue fell by 4% and 1.3%, respectively, year on year in March alone, compared to the 10.2% gain in profit and 4.5% rise in revenue in the combined January-February period.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ganesh Rao

Oil prices snap two-week losing streak

Nick Oxford | Reuters

Oil prices rose on Friday to snap a two week losing streak, drawing support from concerns about tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.34%, to settle at $83.85 a barrel. Brent crude futures rose 49 cents, or 0.55%, to settle at $89.50 a barrel. U.S. crude oil rose 0.85% for the week while the global benchmark gained 2.53%.

— Reuters

Google-parent Alphabet trades at all-time highs after earnings

Alphabet shares were trading at an all-time high Friday, jumping roughly 10% after the Google-parent posted first-quarter results that topped estimates. Additionally, the tech behemoth issued its first-ever dividend, as well as a $70 billion buyback.

Alphabet C shares rose to all-time highs going back to their special distribution on Apr. 2, 2014, when the non-voting share was created. It began trading on April 3, 2014. Separately, Alphabet A shares hit all-time highs going back to its public debut on Aug. 19, 2004

Here are some of the other S&P 500 names reaching fresh highs:

Chipotle Mexican Grill trades at all-time high levels since its IPO in Jan. 2006

General Motors trades at levels not seen since Mar, 2022

Tractor Supply trades at all-time highs back to its IPO in 1994 after being taken private by an LBO in 1982

Colgate-Palmolive trading at all-time high levels back to its first listing on the NYSE in 1930, the company was founded in 1806

Goldman Sachs trading at all-time high levels back to its IPO in May, 1999

M&T Bank trading at levels not seen since Mar, 2023

— Sarah Min, Chris Hayes

Dollar reaches new 34-year high against the yen

The U.S. dollar appreciated to 156.896 against the Japanese yen, marking the highest level since May 10, 1990, when the dollar traded as high as 157.21 against the yen.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei ended the week up 2.34% for its best week since March 22, when the Nikkei gained 5.63%.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla