Eggo unveils breakfast-themed rental home for National Pancake Day: Here's how to book your free stay

The latest one-of-a-kind stay puts the "breakfast" in "bed and breakfast."

The popular frozen waffle brand Eggo has unveiled the Eggo House of Pancakes, a home that has received a makeover both inside and out to make it appear like a stack of flapjacks.

The Gatlinburg, Tenn. home will be available to prospective guests beginning Feb. 28 — also known as National Pancake Day.

Eggo

The home, which is being listed on the vacation rental platform HomeToGo, features a chimney shaped like a stick of butter as well as breakfast-themed decor.

The inside of the home is covered in Eggo's classic red and yellow color scheme. Everything from the cabinetry to the fridge to the sofas and beds are bright yellow. Even the pool table in the living room has a yellow felt surface and Eggo-branded billiards balls.

Guests at the House of Pancakes will arrive to a fully-stocked fridge full of Eggo pancakes. The company said that it chose to make the home pancake-themed instead of waffle-themed because Gatlinburg is the "pancake capital of the South."

Eggo

The home will be available for four separate three-night stays for up to eight guests during the following dates:

March 7-10

March 14-17

March 21-24

March 28-31

Much like previous unique stays at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse, Shrek's Swamp and Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse, this one will come at no charge.

Bookings will be available on a first come, first served basis, with each weekend going live 10 days before the start of the stay.

You can try to book your visit to the Eggo House of Pancakes at this link.

