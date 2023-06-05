European Stocks Open Mixed Amid Downbeat Market Sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks opened mixed Tuesday, echoing downbeat sentiment in other global markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.1% higher around market open. Major bourses and sectors traded across positive and negative territory, with minor gains led by a 0.7% uptick in mining stocks. Tech stocks made the biggest losses with a 0.7% drop.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday there were "signs of moderation" in core inflation in the euro zone, but emphasized that it was too early to call a peak. The latest data showed inflation easing more than expected for May to 6.1%, but that figure remains well above the 2% target.

Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower overnight, tracking moves on Wall Street after the S&P 500 erased gains Monday that brought the benchmark index to trade at its highest level on an intraday basis in nine months.

Germany manufacturing drops unexpectedly in April

Manufacturing orders in Germany fell by 0.4% in April, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3% increase. New industrial orders were down 9.9% compared to the same month in 2022.

The manufacturing of machinery and equipment and miscellaneous vehicle construction were noticeable drags on the new order figure.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mixed Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 7,591, Germany's DAX 15 points lower at 15,947, France's CAC flat at 7,196 and Italy's FTSE MIB 21 points higher at 26,848, according to data from IG.

Data releases include euro zone retail sales for April. There are no major earnings releases.

— Holly Ellyatt