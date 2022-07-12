Here Are the Nominees for the Major Emmy Categories — ‘Succession' and ‘Ted Lasso' Lead the Field

HBO's lacerating drama "Succession" on Tuesday earned 25 nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards.

HBO's lacerating drama "Succession" on Tuesday earned 25 nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards, the most of any series. It's squaring off with Netflix's "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things," among others, in the Best Drama Series category.

AppleTV+'s "Ted Lasso" and HBO's "The White Lotus" each garnered 20 nominations. Following close behind were HBO Max's "Hacks" and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" — each with 17 nominations— and HBO's "Euphoria," which nabbed 16.

"Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed, and connected," said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy in a statement. "With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season."

There are 50 first-time performer nominees on this year's ballot including the late Chadwick Boseman ("What If...?"), Jennifer Coolidge ("White Lotus"), Elle Fanning ("The Great"), Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven") and Jung Ho-yeon ("Squid Game").

The Television Academy did not break out awards by network this year. Last year, there was some mild controversy about how nominations were tallied, as many networks also have streaming services. While it seemed suitable to lump network shows and streaming shows from the same company together, some in the industry felt they should be considered separate distributors.

Here is the full list of the major Emmy nominees for the primetime ceremony:

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"Squid Game" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Hacks" (HBO)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Limited Series

"Dopesick" (Hulu)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

"Inventing Anna" (Netflix)

"Pam and Tommy" (Hulu)

"The White Lotus" (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Adam Scott ("Severance")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Elle Fanning ("The Great")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth ("The Staircase")

Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven")

Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")

Michael Keaton ("Dopesick")

Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven")

Sebastian Stan ("Pam and Tommy")

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette ("The Staircase")

Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna")

Lily James ("Pam and Tommy")

Sarah Paulson ("Impeachment: American Crime Story")

Margaret Qualley ("Maid")

Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout")

Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

"Late Night With Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Competition Program

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Nailed It!" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Television Movie

"Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers" (Disney+)

"Ray Donovan: The Movie" (Showtime)

"Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon" (Paramount+)

"The Survivor" (HBO/HBO Max)

"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" (The Roku Channel)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette ("Severance")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Jung Ho-yeon ("Squid Game")

Christina Ricci ("Yellowjackets")

Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul")

J. Smith-Cameron ("Succession")

Sarah Snook ("Succession")

Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria")

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun ("Succession")

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Park Hae-soo ("Squid Game")

Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession")

John Turturro ("Severance")

Christopher Walken ("Severance")

Oh Yeong-su ("Squid Game")

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Sarah Niles ("Ted Lasso")

Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")

Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso")

Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso")

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")

Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso")

Toheeb Jimoh ("Ted Lasso")

Nick Mohammed ("Ted Lasso")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton ("The White Lotus")

Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")

Alexandra Daddario ("The White Lotus")

Kaitlyn Dever ("Dopesick")

Natasha Rothwell ("The White Lotus")

Sydney Sweeney ("The White Lotus")

Mare Winningham ("Dopesick)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus")

Jake Lacy ("The White Lotus")

Will Poulter ("Dopesick")

Seth Rogen ("Pam & Tommy")

Peter Sarsgaard ("Dopesick")

Michael Stuhlbarg ("Dopesick")

Steve Zahn ("The White Lotus")

Variety Sketch Series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show" (HBO/HBO Max)

"Saturday Night Live (NBC)"

Competition Program

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" (Prime Video)

"Nailed It!" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

