Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia-backed GPU cloud provider CoreWeave surges to $19 billion valuation

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

Omar Marques | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • CoreWeave's valuation has jumped to $19 billion from $7 billion months ago, a person familiar with the matter said.
  • The startup wants to set up data center infrastructure in more locations throughout the world as it looks to compete with some of the largest technology companies.
Nvidia-backed startup CoreWeave is based in Roseland, New Jersey. As of May 2024, it has 550 employees.
CoreWeave
Nvidia-backed startup CoreWeave is based in Roseland, New Jersey. As of May 2024, it has 550 employees.

CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure startup that rents out graphics processing units to companies, said Wednesday that it has raised $1.1 billion in funding.

The new investment values the company at $19 billion, up from $7 billion months ago, a person familiar with the matter said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The fast rise reflects the demand for the underlying resources that CoreWeave provides. Nvidia, the chief supplier of GPUs for training and running artificial intelligence models, has been working to address a supply shortage.

On Tuesday, server maker Super Micro Computer said sales would have been higher if not for the low supply of a key component. And during its earnings call on April 25, Microsoft said the company wasn't able to meet demand for AI cloud services.

CoreWeave, for its part, has been growing quickly. The New Jersey-based company has been supplying Microsoft, CNBC reported in June 2023. Paris-based AI startup Mistral has also used CoreWeave's GPUs.

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

Long-predicted consumer pullback finally hits restaurants like Starbucks, KFC and McDonald's

news 40 mins ago

Bally Sports regional networks go dark for Comcast cable customers

Nvidia is a CoreWeave investor. So are Coatue, Magnetar, Altimeter Capital, Fidelity and Lykos Global Management, according to a statement. The startup said the new capital will help it set up infrastructure in more places around the world.

But it's going against some of the largest companies, including Amazon and Google, which both provide cloud services from centers distributed in many countries.

For now, CoreWeave only has three regions of data center infrastructure, all in the U.S. The company plans to have 28 data centers by the end of this year, up from 14 currently, a spokesperson said.

WATCH: Nvidia is misunderstood because it's hard to capture what they do on a spreadsheet, says Jim Cramer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us