500 pounds of copper wire, 4 ounces of meth seized in Fremont bust

Fremont police recovered 500 pounds of copper wire and about 4 ounces of meth during a traffic stop and arrest earlier this week, the police department said Friday.

Juan Jose Cazares-Alvarado, 33, of Livermore was identified as the vehicle's driver, police said. He and three occupants

At about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a vehicle enforcement stop in the area of Farwell Drive in Fremont, police said. Juan Jose Cazares-Alvarado, 33, of Livermore was identified as the driver, and there were three other occupants in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers searched the vehicle and found a baggie containing the suspected methamphetamine, several electric saws, bolt cutters and more than 500 pounds of copper wire, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Cazares-Alvarado and the other occupants of the vehicle denied ownership of the drugs and copper wire, police said. Officers tried unsuccessfully to identify the owner of the copper wire.

Cazares-Alvarado was arrested on possession of a controlled substance for sale, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and driving without a license, police said.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were arrested for outstanding warrants and drug-related offenses.

Anyone with information about the recovered copper wire should contact the Fremont Police Department Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting "Tip FREMONTPD" followed by your message, to 888-777.