Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Map: See where wildfires are burning in California

California's fire departments are facing the hot and dry months of summer ahead of fall, which is historically the most dangerous time of the year for wildfires.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The hot and dry months of summer bring an increased threat of fast-moving wildfires in California.

After a historically wet winter, brush that sprouted in bunches on the state's hillsides is drying out, providing fuel for fires that can spread quickly in hot, dry and windy conditions.

As July draws to a close, CAL FIRE has reported more than 3,600 wildfires that burned more than 22,300 acres. That's below last year's count of 4,300 fires that burned more than 37,500 acres.

California's five-year average for that same period is 4,310 wildland fires and a 200,278 acres burned.

The map below shows where California's wildfires are burning. Use the layover tool to the right to toggle between displays, including fire perimeters.

