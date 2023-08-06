3 killed in tragic mid-air firefighting helicopter crash in Riverside County

Three crew members were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a wildfire in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

One of the helicopters landed safely.

“Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference early Monday.

It is with great sadness that #CALFIRE shares the tragic loss of our employees who perished in a midair collision yesterday evening while fighting the Broadway fire in Riverside County. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, Fire Captain… pic.twitter.com/nJfof734Kz — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 7, 2023

In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom identified the victims as 46-year-old CAL FIRE Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, 44-year-old CAL FIRE Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez, and contract 55-year-old Pilot Tony Sousa. Flags at the Capitol in Sacramento will be lowered to half-staff in their honor.

“On behalf of all Californians, our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the loved ones, friends and CAL FIRE colleagues mourning the loss of Assistant Chief Bischof, Fire Captain Rodriguez, and Pilot Sousa<" Newsom said in a statement. "This terrible tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our courageous firefighters face daily while working to keep our communities safe. We owe them our deepest respect and gratitude and will always honor their bravery and sacrifices."

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in the community of Cabazon, Fulcher said. Shortly after the arrival of the first engine company, the fire was reported to have extended into the vegetation and a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, which included fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

While battling the blaze, a Bell 407 helicopter operating as a spotter aircraft collided with a water-dropping Sikorsky Skycrane, authorities said. The crash caused an additional 4-acre fire, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The helicopter pilot was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.

Firefighters stood on top of fire engines and saluted as a procession for the victims passed under a U.S. flag suspended between two ladder trucks.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.