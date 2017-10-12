List: California's Deadliest Wildfires

California communities faced some of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history in October 2017. Fanned by strong wind gusts, flames raced through parts of several North Bay counties during the October Fire Seige, a deadly complex of wildfires fanned by strong winds.

It is a tragic reminder of the potential for devastation in a state where dry conditions, powerful October winds and heat combine to increase the threat of rapidly spreading wildfires.

Below, a look at some of the state's deadliest fires.

This aerial photo shows Los Angeles' Griffith Park on Oct. 4, 1933, a day after a fire in the park killed 29 people.

Photo credit: University of Southern California Libraries/California Historical Society

Griffith Park Fire, October 1933

What started as a debris pile fire in Los Angeles' 4,300-acre park at the eastern end of the Santa Monica Mountains became California's deadliest wildfire. On Oct. 3, 1933, Depression-era workers were taking care of other projects in the park when they were dispatched to fight the fire. Not trained in firefighting, they were unable to contain the flames and the fire spread to nearly 50 acres. Fanned by shifting winds, the fire raced up a canyon and overwhelmed workers. Twenty-nine were killed.

The East Bay Hills fire of Oct. 19-22, 1991 was the largest dollar fire loss in California and United States history. The aerial view looks onto the heavily populated Hiller Highlands neighborhood in Oakland, Calif. with Highway 24 Grove Shafter Freeway in the background. Also known as the Tunnel Fire, 25 people were killed and more than 3,000 structures were destroyed by the wildland-urban fire that hit the cities of Oakland and Berkeley in Northern California. The public safety response was the large ever recorded in Calif. with 440 engine companies and more than 1,500 firefighters. The fire conditions were extreme that fall, created by a five year drought, high Diablo winds and low humidity in the heavily populated Claremont Hills and Hiller Highlands neighborhoods with spectacular views of the Bay Area. Photo taken October 22, 1991.

Photo credit: California Department of Water Resources

Oakland Hills (Tunnel) Fire, October 1991

Also called the Tunnel fire, the firestorm scorched hillsides in northern Oakland and southeastern Berkeley during an October weekend. The fire, rekindled from an earlier grass fire, burned only 1,600 acres — not large when compared to other wildfires on the list. But it was located in a densely populated area with houses and other buildings in its path. Fanned by powerful wind gusts, the flare-up grew into a wall of fire that left some residents trapped in an inferno that resulted in 25 deaths. Nearly 3,000 structures were destroyed.

Grief, Shock Left in Paths of Northern CA Wildfires

Tubbs Fire, October 2017

The Tubbs fire part of a complex of wildfires known as the October Fire Siege in California's Wine Country. The fire, fanned by unrelenting winds in Sonoma and Napa counties, resulted in 21 deaths and destroyed 5,643 buildings, according to CAL FIRE.The fire started in the Calistoga area on the night of Oct. 8, spreading at a stunning rate and burning through entire neighborhoods, forcing some residents to run from their homes in search of shelter. The official cause remains under investigation.

Cedar Fire, October 2003

The catastrophic San Diego County Cedar fire remains the largest fire in California history. It also is one of the deadliest. The 273,000-acre firestorm wiped out 2,820 structures and resulted in 15 deaths. The fire, started by a lost hunter who set a signal fire in Cleveland National Forest near Julian, stormed through wilderness areas and rural communities.

Rattlesnake Fire, July 1953

In the summer of 1953, an arsonist set two fires in Mendocino National Forest in Northern California, setting off a chain of tragic events that would become a textbook case in studies of firefighting. Firefighters quickly got a handle on the first, but spot fires developed during the evening when winds fanned the second fire. Most were extinguished, but one flared up and quickly spread as firefighters sat down for a meal. Some of them ran uphill to a firefighter who warned them about the fire, but 15 who tried to escape down the canyon were overtaken and killed. A boulder at the Grindstone Overlook on Forest Highway 7 has a plaque with the victims' names.

Loop Fire, November 1966

On Nov. 1, 1966, 12 members of the El Cariso Hotshots -- specially trained firefighters who ranged in age from 18 to 26 -- were killed. Again, a firefight turned deadly because of shifting winds. Some crewmembers were trapped when gusts carried spot fire flames up steep Pacioma Canyon in Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles. Many of the 19 Hotshots who escaped suffered critical burns. El Cariso Park in Sylmar stands as a memorial to the victims.