List: California's Most Destructive Wildfires

California has faced some of the state's worst wildfires in 2017, which included the devastating October Fire Siege in the North Bay region and the December Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Below, a look at the eight most-damaging wildfires recorded in California. The figures, obtained from CAL FIRE, are based on the number of structures — homes, barns, garages, sheds, commercial properties and other buildings — that were destroyed.

Editor's Note: The December 2017 Thomas Fire was the 7th most destructive wildfire in California history as of Dec. 18. Updates will be added as they become available.

1. Tubbs Fire, October 2017

The Tubbs fire was the most destructive of a complex of wildfires known as the October Fire Siege in California's Wine Country. The fire, fanned by unrelenting winds in Sonoma and Napa counties, destroyed 5,643 buildings and resulted in 21 deaths, according to CAL FIRE. The fire started in the Calistoga area on the night of Oct. 8, spreading at a stunning rate and burning through entire neighborhoods, forcing some residents to run from their homes in search of shelter. The official cause remains under investigation.

2. Oakland Hills Fire, October 1991

Also called the Tunnel fire, the firestorm scorched hillsides in northern Oakland and southeastern Berkeley during an October weekend. Responsible for 25 deaths, it remains the most destructive wildfire on record in California. The fire, rekindled from an earlier grass fire, burned only 1,600 acres — not large when compared to other wildfires on the list. But it was located in a densely populated area with houses and other buildings in its path and ended up destroying 2,900 structures. Fanned by powerful wind gusts, the flare-up grew into a wall of fire that left some residents trapped in an inferno.

3. Cedar Fire, October 2003

The catastrophic San Diego County Cedar fire remains the largest fire in California history. The 273,000-acre firestorm wiped out 2,820 structures and resulted in 15 deaths. The fire was started by a lost hunter who started a signal fire in Cleveland National Forest near Julian. It grew into a burning monster that stormed through wilderness areas and rural communities.

4. Valley Fire, September 2015

The 76,000-acre fire burned nearly 2,000 structures in Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties. In just about 24 hours, strong wind gusts pushed the fire to about 50,000 acres after it was started by a faulty electrical connection that caused nearby dry grass to ignite. Four residents were killed.

5. Witch Fire, October 2007

Damaged power lines caused arcing that set off another monstrous fire in San Diego County. The 197,990-acre Witch fire destroyed 1,650 structures. It burned during an onslaught of large wildfires in Southern California that scorched hundreds of thousands of acres in October 2007.

6. Nuns Fire, October 2017

Part of a deadly complex of fires called the October Fire Seige, the Nuns fire began Oct. 8 and burned through at least 54,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties. At least 1,350 structures were destroyed.

7. Thomas Fire, December 2017

The fire broke out Dec. 4, 2017 in Ventura County and, fanned by Santa Ana wind gusts, grew into one of the largtest fires on record in California. The fire has burned at least 1,300 structures, including homes in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Two deaths, including a 32-year-old firefighter, have been reported.

8. Old Fire, October 2003

A 91,200-acre fire that burned 1,650 structures in San Bernardino County was set by a man in a fit of rage after a dispute with his godfather, according to prosecutors. Rickie Lee Fowler, convicted of murder and arson, was sentenced to death. Six deaths were reported in the fire, which began after a lighted road flare was tossed into the brush.