Westwood

Carbon Monoxide Spike Forces Closure of Stores in Westwood

By City News Service

1523044579-Saint-Ann-Court-in-Harwood-District.jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg
LightRocket via Getty Images

A carbon monoxide scare in Westwood Sunday forced the closure of an area Starbucks and Subway.

The spike in normal levels was traced to an underground parking structure, where a commercial cleaning operation was shut down to allow for some ventilation and restoration of healthy air, officials said.

At 11:44 a.m., fire department companies on scene in the 1100 block of South Westwood Boulevard reported higher than normal levels of carbon monoxide in the area, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Uber 35 mins ago

Uber Driver Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Rider

Fontana 3 hours ago

One Killed, One in Critical Condition After Wrong Way Crash

An area Starbucks and Subway were temporarily closed and an LAFD hazardous materials squad was called in with more "sophisticated sensing equipment," Prange said.

"A commercial cleaning operation in the underground parking levels (with equipment using a small gasoline-power engine) has been identified as the culprit," he said. "The operation has been shut down and ventilation will be used to restore healthy air to the affected areas, at which time businesses in the area can resume normal operations."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

WestwoodCarbon Monoxide
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us