Chart: See a State-by-State Overview of Coronavirus Daily Tests

The U.S. has passed 10 million coronavirus cases.

By Jonathan Lloyd

By Jonathan Lloyd

California is nearing 1 million coronavirus cases as the nationwide number continues to climb this fall.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. for the three-week period ending Monday nearly doubled to 1.9 million from the previous 21-day tally of 1.07 million, an NBC News analysis found.

The U.S. could have have 13.6 million cases by Nov. 30 and 19.9 million cases by Dec. 21 if that trend continues. The country has well over 10 million cases.

The chart below provides a state-by-state look at coronavirus daily tests. Use the arrows in the upper right of the chart to move between pages.

COVID-19 21 hours ago

Study: The Riskiest Locations for COVID-19 Spread

23 hours ago

Financial Expert: Avoid This Mindset During the Pandemic

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us