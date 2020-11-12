Chart: See a State-by-State Overview of Coronavirus Daily Tests

California is nearing 1 million coronavirus cases as the nationwide number continues to climb this fall.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. for the three-week period ending Monday nearly doubled to 1.9 million from the previous 21-day tally of 1.07 million, an NBC News analysis found.

The U.S. could have have 13.6 million cases by Nov. 30 and 19.9 million cases by Dec. 21 if that trend continues. The country has well over 10 million cases.

The chart below provides a state-by-state look at coronavirus daily tests. Use the arrows in the upper right of the chart to move between pages.