Empty Seats, Empty Shelves: Scenes From Around SoCal During the Coronavirus Outbreak

It was eerily quiet inside Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid Tuesday evening when the 49ers and Cal Poly opened the Big West Conference Tournament.
The conference's men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without spectators in Long Beach and Anaheim due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The result was an unusual atmosphere inside the arena, where the squeak of sneakers and coaches' conversations could easily be heard.
It's just one of the ways daily life has changed in Southern California -- from college campuses to stores and elsewhere -- due to the response to the global virus.
Long Beach State guard Shanaijah Davison #21 shoots the ball in what would normally be the student cheering section in an empty Walter Pyramid in the Big West tournament in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Fears over the coronavirus have forced tournament organizers to ban fans from the games this week. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)
The Long Beach State and Cal Poly women's basketball teams play in an empty Walter Pyramid in the Big West tournament in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Fears over the coronavirus have forced tournament organizers to ban fans from the games this week. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)
LONG BEACH, CA – MARCH 10: The Long Beach State and Cal Poly women's basketball teams play in an empty Walter Pyramid in the Big West tournament in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Fears over the coronavirus have forced tournament organizers to ban fans from the games this week. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)
People buy water, food and toilet paper at a store, as they begin to stockpile essentials from fear that supplies will be affected by the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak across the country, in Los Angeles, California on February 29, 2020.
The Carnival Corp. Panorama cruise ship sits docked in Long Beach, California, U.S., on Saturday, March, 7, 2020. The Panorama was cleared to sail early Sunday after officials delayed its debarkation process while a passenger was tested for the coronavirus, which came back negative. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: Runners pass discarded cups during the Los Angeles Marathon, which was allowed to continue by health officials in spite of coronavirus COVID-19 fears, on March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. L.A. County health officials recommended that sick people, including runners, stay home and that runners should avoid shaking hands with each other. The marathon, with over 25,000 participants in the race field from all 50 states and 78 nations, is one of the largest in the U.S. Runners whose mailing address was in China, Hong Kong, Italy, Taiwan, Iran and South Korea were deferred until next year’s race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A student wears a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) as he leaves the campus of the UCLA college in Westwood, California on March 6, 2020. – Three UCLA students are currently being tested for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) by the LA Departement of Public Health, according to the UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
A shopper walks past empty shelves normally stocked with soaps, sanitizers, paper towels, and toilet paper at a Smart & Final grocery store, March 7, 2020 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A person in a Stormtrooper costume who poses for snapshots with tourists in exchange for tips fist bumps with a passerby, on the Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California March 10, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Be prepared to have your temperature checked if you want to eat at Sichuan Impression in Orange County or at one of its sister restaurants in Alhambra and West Los Angeles. The restaurant owner began checking customers’ temperatures at the door with a hand-held infrared thermometer in late January as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Los Angeles County Public Health director Barbara Ferrer speaks at a press conference on the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus), March 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The department has conducted daily briefings at noon to provide coronavirus updates. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)