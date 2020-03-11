Empty Seats, Empty Shelves: Scenes From Around SoCal During the Coronavirus Outbreak

It was eerily quiet inside Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid Tuesday evening when the 49ers and Cal Poly opened the Big West Conference Tournament.

The conference's men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without spectators in Long Beach and Anaheim due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The result was an unusual atmosphere inside the arena, where the squeak of sneakers and coaches' conversations could easily be heard.

It's just one of the ways daily life has changed in Southern California -- from college campuses to stores and elsewhere -- due to the response to the global virus.