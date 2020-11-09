Map: See New Daily Coronavirus Cases for Every U.S. County

By Jonathan Lloyd

The U.S. is frequently breaking new coronavirus case count records this fall. On Thursday, the country broke the daily record for new cases for a second consecutive day with 120,000 new cases.

The map below shows the rolling seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 in counties throughout the U.S. Areas in darker shades indicate higher new case counts.

The U.S. leads the world with 10 million cases and more than 239,000 deaths, NBC News data shows.

Click on each county for detailed information.

Note: The map updates daily.

