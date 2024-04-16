1 intruder shot, second sought in Newport Beach home invasion

Authorities responded to a Newport Beach home early Tuesday following a report of a shooting during a possible home invasion.

The beak-in was reported at about 4:45 a.m. at a residence on Newport Coast Drive between Ocean Ridge and Ridge Park.

Police arrived to find one intruder, armed with a handgun, who had been shot by someone inside the house. That person was hospitalized, but details about their condition were not immediately available.

Officers, including SWAT members, were attempting to locate at least one other intruder in nearby bushes on a hillside. Video showed an armored vehicle outside the residence.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the break-in. All are safe, according to police.

All lanes on Newport Coast Drive between Ocean Ridge and Ridge Park were closed for the investigation.

Refresh this page for updates.