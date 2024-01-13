1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Palmdale

A motorist was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 11:36 p.m. Friday to State Highway 138 and East Avenue T rushed one person to a hospital and had to extricate another person from a vehicle, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

A red Kia Sportage sideswiped the front bumper of a semi-truck that was making a westbound turn from State Highway 138 onto Pearblossom Highway, officials said. The Kia lost control and struck a black GMC Terrain, which was driving northbound on Fort Tejon Road, the sheriff's Palmdale station reported.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately known if the injured person was an occupant in the Kia or an occupant inside the GMC Terrain.

The sheriff's Palmdale station urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-272-2596.