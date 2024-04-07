Deadly Crash

1 killed, 3 injured in crash on 10 Freeway near Palms

Video from the scene shows the collision left a trail of wreckage along the freeway.

By City News Service

A person was killed, and three other people suffered major injuries in a three-vehicle crash this morning on the Santa Monica Freeway (10) near the Palms community of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1:50 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Overland Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A person, badly trapped in the wreckage, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Paramedics rushed three other people to area hospitals. Those injured suffered major injuries, according to the CHP.

A SigAlert was issued at 2:04 a.m. closing, for an unknown duration, all westbound lanes at Overland Avenue.

