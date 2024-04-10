1 person found dead following fire in Sun Valley home

One person is dead following a fire at a home in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Wednesday.

Firefighters received a call of a fire at 4:17 p.m. at a home on the 7500 block of Craner Avenue. There, about 30 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze in under 15 minutes.

During the firefight, crews found one person in the home. It is unclear if that individual died as a result of the fire or if they were deceased prior to the blaze. Authorities did not release the identity of that individual.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.