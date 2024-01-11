1 person found dead inside burned Cypress apartment

One person was killed Thursday morning in an apartment fire in Cypress.

The fire was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Playa Way. One unit in the apartment was burning when firefighters arrived.

One person was found dead inside the home.

A woman who escaped was hospitalized with injuries. Details about her condition were not immediately available.

Details about how the fire started were not available.