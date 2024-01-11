Orange County

1 person found dead inside burned Cypress apartment

A woman who escaped the smoke and flames was hospitalized.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters at the scene of a deadly fire Thursday Jan. 11, 2024 in Cypress.
OCFA

One person was killed Thursday morning in an apartment fire in Cypress.

The fire was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Playa Way. One unit in the apartment was burning when firefighters arrived.

One person was found dead inside the home.

A woman who escaped was hospitalized with injuries. Details about her condition were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about how the fire started were not available.

This article tagged under:

Orange County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us