1 shot in parking lot at Northridge apartment complex

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCLA

One person was hospitalized Friday following a shooting in the parking lot of a Northridge apartment complex.

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of Plummer Street. The person suspected in connection with the shooting, identified only as a woman in her 50s, was still sought by police.

Details about what led to the shooting and the victim's identity were not immediately available.

Two nearby schools were locked down as a precaution.

