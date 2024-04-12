Riverside County

113 dogs up for adoption after being rescued from Riverside County hoarder

Riverside County shelters will host Barkchella, a free-adoption event, for most of the rescued dogs.

By Jasmine Mendez

More than 100 dogs rescued from a hoarder in Riverside County this week are now up for adoption.

Officials from the Riverside Animal Shelter Rescue Department impounded 113 small dogs living in the hoarder’s two-bedroom townhouse after a fire broke out Thursday.

To help with overcrowding, staff members at Mission Viejo Animal Services Center took in seven of the dogs: Schmango, Dupree, Figgy Pudding, Fergus, Farley, Schmoo and Batman.

Surgeries and dental services on the older dogs will be provided by the center’s nonprofit, DAWG. DAWG has provided medical care and adoption services in Mission Viejo since 1993.

DAWG also funds the center’s “A Mission for Home” program, which consists of handpicking pets from overcrowded shelters and making them available for local adoption.

Since the program’s inception in 2000, the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center has rescued more than 1,200 animals, according to the city’s website.

The other 106 will be available for adoption at specific Riverside County for Barkchella, a free pet adoption event.

The event will take place on April 13 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Coachella Valley Animal Campus at 72050 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms
  • San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Ave., San Jacinto
  • Western Riverside Animal Shelter at 6851 Van Buren Blvd., Jurupa Valley

Other animals will be available for adoption as well.

