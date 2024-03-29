2 arrested after police chase ends in Compton

Two suspects were taken into custody following a chase from South Gate to Compton Friday.

Deputies located the vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, and a pursuit ensued several minutes later near the southbound 710 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard in South Gate, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The vehicle temporarily traveled on the Long Beach Freeway before exiting at Alondra Boulevard in Compton, where deputies attempted to track down the suspects at a nearby AM/PM convenience store-gas station on Atlantic Avenue.

Deputies eventually located both suspects and took them into custody.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The exact location where the suspects were spotted and arrested was not disclosed.

Sheriff's officials also did not immediately confirm reports that the suspects were armed.