2 arrested after police chase ends in Compton

The vehicle temporarily traveled on the Long Beach Freeway before exiting at Alondra Boulevard in Compton, where deputies attempted to track down the suspects at a nearby AM/PM convenience store-gas station.

Two suspects were taken into custody following a chase from South Gate to Compton Friday. 

Deputies located the vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, and a pursuit ensued several minutes later near the southbound 710 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard in South Gate, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies eventually located both suspects and took them into custody.

The exact location where the suspects were spotted and arrested was not disclosed.

Sheriff's officials also did not immediately confirm reports that the suspects were armed.

