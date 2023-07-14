2 burglary suspects that led dangerous pursuit still on the loose, may be armed

Two burglary suspects are in police custody Friday morning, while two others remain at large after they led police on a high-speed freeway chase that ended in Silver Lake bordering Echo Park.

The pursuit began around 9 p.m. Thursday, after Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a residential burglary in progress in Mission Viejo.

The suspects sped away from the scene in a silver SUV after allegedly stealing several guns from a home and driving over 100 mph across multiple freeways, including the 710, 60 and 57, before switching to the Hollywood 101 Freeway.

The chase ended at Coronado Street and Bellevue Avenue near Echo Park when the suspects abandoned the SUV they were driving and were pursued on foot by CHP officers.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody, but two others remain on the loose, and police say they may be armed.