$20 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at Los Angeles store still unclaimed

No winner has claimed the SuperLotto Plus Lottery ticket sold at a Los Angeles store worth $20 million, the California Lottery said Wednesday.

The ticket matched all six numbers from Saturday night's drawing.

According to the California Lottery office, the ticket was sold at the Y & Y Market store located on West 39th Street in LA's Historic South-Central neighborhood.

"We do not have a winner to announce yet," California Lottery's Greg Parashak told NBCLA.

JACKPOT! Tonight one lucky ticket sold in Los Angeles hit the #SuperLottoPlus #jackpot, matching all 6 numbers and winning the top prize of $20 million.#CaliforniaEducation https://t.co/ZZCnWBa0l4 — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) February 4, 2024

The winning numbers are: 2, 12,18,20, 44 and 4.

The California Lottery also said in a press release that three tickets matching the first five numbers and worth $12,000 were also sold at the following southern California locations:

76 gas station on Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Mobil gas station on Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

7-Eleven store on North Placentia Ave., Fullerton

The California Lottery said all the winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

The SuperLotto Plus drawing is every Wednesday and Saturday night. Each ticket costs $1.