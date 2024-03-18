East LA

3 deputies injured in crash while responding to shooting that left 3 people hurt in East LA

By Elizabeth Chavolla and Jacqueline Casas

Three Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were injured while they were responding to a shooting that left three wounded in East Los Angeles just after midnight on Monday.

According to LASD, the deputies were responding to a shooting reported at Los Arcos Restaurant in the 5700 block of Whittier boulevard.

Three people were wounded in the shooting. Details of their injuries were not immediately known. The suspects remain outstanding, according to LASD.

LASD said the two deputy sheriffs crashed into each other about a mile away from the shooting at Beverly Boulevard and Hillview avenue. The impact of that crash caused damage to a building and took down a traffic light.

Three deputies were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of both incidents are under investigation. 

