Trapped driver rescued from dump truck in crash off 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

A dump truck crashed down an embankment and overturned Tuesday off the 405 Freeway, trapping the driver inside the vehicle and backing up west San Fernando Valley traffic during the afternoon drive.

The crash was reported on the southbound 405 Freeway and Victory Boulevard. No other vehicles were involved.

Firefighter-paramedics used hand and power tools to rescue the driver from the dump truck. The driver was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

Firefighters also contained a fuel spill from the overturned truck's tank.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the southbound side of the freeway.