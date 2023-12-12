405 Freeway

Trapped driver rescued from dump truck in crash off 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

The crash closed southbound lanes on the 405 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Lanes on the southbound 405 Freeway were shut down after a truck crashed down an embankment in Van Nuys Tuesday Dec. 12, 2023.
A dump truck crashed down an embankment and overturned Tuesday off the 405 Freeway, trapping the driver inside the vehicle and backing up west San Fernando Valley traffic during the afternoon drive.

The crash was reported on the southbound 405 Freeway and Victory Boulevard. No other vehicles were involved.

Firefighter-paramedics used hand and power tools to rescue the driver from the dump truck. The driver was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

Firefighters also contained a fuel spill from the overturned truck's tank.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the southbound side of the freeway.

